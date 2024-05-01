BBNaija star, Chomzy and her husband, Rich Figo are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy.

Rich Figo took to social media to share the joyous news, expressing his immense gratitude and happiness.

He proclaimed the news as the “best news” and the ideal way to begin the month.

Chomzy ‘s husband expressed deep appreciation to God, acknowledging the birth of their first child together as a divine blessing and a testament to God’s grace.

“This is the best news and the best way to start this month! God has done it again! It’s a baby BOY! My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby BOY… God has been so faithful… all our sorrows and sadness have turned to joy… I feel my father is back again… pls join me and thank this BIG GOD he is really so faithful and has never let me and my family down we are so grateful LORD I LOVE YOU FOR EVER MY QUEEN @thechomzy.”

