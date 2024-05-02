Nollywood stars, Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna are allegedly engaged and making plans for a beautiful wedding in London.

This was revealed by sources close to the couple.

The news has sent shockwaves of excitement through the Nigerian entertainment industry, with fans congratulating the couple on their upcoming nuptials.

Ini and IK have been rumored to be in a serious relationship for some time now.

Their social media exchanges have hinted at a deep affection for each other, with Ini Edo calling IK her “King and love” and IK praising her exceptional qualities.

The couple, both divorcees and single parents, are proving that love can bloom again.

Since the news of their engagement emerged online, fans of Ini Edo and IK Ogbonna has been sharing their excitement.

