Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has sparked controversy after calling out her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie in a series of Instagram posts.

Taking to his Instagram story, the movie star accused her colleague of being a “killer” and “blood-sucking demon” who has tied the destinies of others, including her own.

Angela Okorie also referenced the late mother of Mercy Johnson, questioning what would become of those whose destinies had been manipulated.

Okorie claimed that God is using her to expose evil in Nollywood and urged her followers to pray for spiritual insight to see the truth.

She promised to reveal a shocking truth on her Instagram live, hinting at a major expose that would liberate many people in the industry whose glory has been suppressed.

She wrote in series of posts;

“Time up!! Time up 4 the killings! Time up for the blood sucking demons. Time up for evil doers in Nollywood. Time up for Mercy J. After this prayers, I pray some of you don’t turn to Goat. Cos I don’t know why she is turning into a goat instead of Snake. God abeg o”.

– “Ife neme kwa nu uwa Jesus. How you go just tey tey tey people like that. Now your mama wey tey you and people together don die, wetin people go do now wey your mama don pack people’s destiny die. Hmm God abeg o”.

– “As God is revealing things if una like make una believe if una like make una no believe, just pray to God to open your spiritual eyes to see how all these evil people tie people’s destiny. This weekend will be hot. I promise you, fam. The only thing I ask for you is continuous prayers. The kingdom of darkness is shaking already. We are going to lose every stronghold, killing or holding innocent lives in captivity. We are going to pull them down, remember, for we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities of this world”.

– “Today, I will bring someone on Live that will shock everybody. This world is wicked. Nollywood is time for liberation. While we come in life, the world will be praying too cos God is about to liberate so many people that their glory have been covered for so many years. Say Amen if you have believe”.

