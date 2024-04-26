Sophia Momodu, the babymama of Nigerian musician, Davido recently opened up about a conversation she had with their daughter Imade regarding bullying.

This comes after a video showing bullying at the Lead British International School went viral online.

Sophia Momodu, who is active on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealed that she revisited the topic of bullying with her daughter after school.

Imade’s confident response, stating “They know not to try that with me.”

When Momodu pressed further, asking who “they” were, Imade displayed a strong sense of self-worth.

“Anyone at all… I’m speaking generally mummy, I know who I am, I carry myself with grace but I won’t take rubbish from anyone.” She replied.

Sharing this, Sophia expressed pride in her daughter’s words, underlining Imade’s strength and self-respect.

