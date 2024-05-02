Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia’s second babymama, Pero Adeniyi has announced that their daughter, Ehi Idibia has been accepted into the University of Connecticut in the United States.

She announced this in a statement posted on her Instagram page.

In her post, Pero expressed her pride and confidence in Ehi’s abilities, saying she will do exceedingly well.

While saying a powerful prayer for her, the proud mother expressed gratitude to God fir his blessings.

She wrote; “Super proud of you, Ehi! I am confident that you will do exceedingly well. As you start this new chapter, God will go with you, you will not derail his mercy, and grace will forever speak for you. Thank you, Lord. It has been you and will always be you.”

The beautiful daughter of 2face and Pero Adeniyi is set to begin her academic journey at the University of Connecticut, where she will pursue higher education.

See the post below;

