A video circulating on Instagram shows a white man, often referred to as “Oyinbo,” expressing his disappointment with his Nigerian wife.

The source of his frustration? The harsh realities of village life that differ greatly from his expectations.

Apparently, his wife had promised him a more comfortable experience, including access to a washing machine.

However, the video reveals the white man hand-washing a pile of clothes himself, clearly not the picture of ease he was anticipating.

His wife’s voice can be heard in the background, seemingly offering instructions on how to wash effectively.

“You said there was going to be a washing machine. You didn’t tell me I was going to be the washing machine “ he told her.

The clip also shows the man working on a farm with a hoe in the pouring rain.

When the Oyinbo man asked why he had to work in the village farm in the pouring rain, his wife explained that farming in the rain is beneficial for the harvest.

Watch below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6EiCTROztw/?igsh=d3prdnB5bm56dG15

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6Hj9JhpITF/?igsh=YXR4OHVtdTJia2Vp

