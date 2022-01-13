TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We have won – Dowen college releases another statement…

BBNaija’s Tochi deletes his engagement video as his fiancée…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s…

“You can be really famous and still be broke” – Singer Timi Dakolo

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Timi Dakolo, popular Nigerian singer and husband to celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, has revealed that someone can be famous and still be broke.

Timi Dakolo
Timi Dakolo

The celebrity singer, in a tweet on the micro-blogging platform stated that being famous doesn’t guarantee wealth.

READ ALSO

“When I came out to talk you called me all kinds of…

“Be careful” – Fan tells Timaya after…

According to him, some people can be famous and yet be broke. He noted that someone can be famous yet still struggle to survive.

His words,

“You can be famous, I mean famous and still be broke”.

In another news, Timi Dakolo took to Twitter to shade those who called him a liar when he and his wife, Busola Dakolo, accused the senior pastor of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape.

Timi in a recent tweet stated that many people called him all sorts of names when the case blew up.

This he said after a former chorister of COZA, accused the church and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of neglecting her late friend, a chorister when she was ill.

The former chorister in her accusation against COZA stated that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, made advances towards her late friend but she refused.

See below,

Timi Dakolo
Timi Dakolo
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We have won – Dowen college releases another statement regarding case of…

BBNaija’s Tochi deletes his engagement video as his fiancée shares cryptic…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer,…

“The day I lost my virginity, I called my dad to inform him” – Singer, Kizz…

Singer, Patoranking reportedly welcomes second child with Germany-based baby…

“Focus on your career and red bra” – Anita Joseph’s husband blasts…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“You can be really famous and still be broke” – Singer Timi Dakolo

“Love portion doesn’t work on me” – Reality tv star Leo…

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

Jaruma under fire for exposing ‘private’ chat with James Brown

Breaking: FG lifts Twitter ban in Nigeria after 7 months

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“Who asked for ur 2cent opinion?” — OAP, N6 dragged over remark following De…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More