“You have a special place in hell if you ask for account number and fail to send money” – BBNaija’s Dorathy

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has tackled people who ask for account number but never send money.

The reality tv star, stated that those who ask for people’s account number but never send money would end in hell.

The reality tv star took to her insta story and stated that it is painful for someone to ask for your account number when you didn’t beg and refused to send the money.

In her post she stated that such people have a special place in hell for refusing to send money after asking for account number.

Her words;

”No greater pain than that person that asked for your account details and didn’t send anything. You didn’t beg them o. You have a special place in hell.”

