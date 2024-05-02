Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has weighed in on the ongoing online drama between Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido, offering a compassionate perspective.

In a recent video, the movie star empathized with Wizkid, suggesting that the musician’s recent behavior may be influenced by the lingering pain of losing his mother.

He said;;”Many people won’t understand what’s happening to Wizkid. It’s the pain of losing a mother, a loved one. It’s a pain that would make you question God.”

Yul Edochie added that this kind of pain can only be alleviated if Wizkid has a supportive loved one to offer guidance and support.

