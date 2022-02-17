102-year-old Nigerian woman declares intention to contest elections for president

A 102-year-old Nigerian woman, Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has declared her intention to run for office of the president in the 2023 elections.

Ezeanyaeche announced her intention during a courtesy visit to the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA. During the visit, she expressed her readiness to contest in the Presidential election, come 2023.

The centenarian who is fondly called ‘living legend’ or “Mama Africa’, hails from Aguata, Anambra state and is the founder of the ‘Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria’ group.

Caro Nwosu, president of the group who quoted Ezeanyaeche, was quoted by Sahara Reporters as saying;

“If Nigerians are shying away from political participation, she says she is ready to contest. She has already prepared a manifesto for herself. She has the vision. If the good ones don’t come out to contest…”