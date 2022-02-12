TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

Man recounts experience after patronizing a breastfeeding…

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. officially signs for Manchester United youth

Sport
By Peter

Cristiano Jr, the son of Manchester United forward Ronaldo, has officially signed for the English club, joining their youth ranks immediately.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs for Manchester United youth

According to Sky Sports News, Ronaldo Jr. who is just 11-years-old has on Friday February 11, signed for the youth side of the club as a new forward, following in his superstar father’s footsteps.

He has also been given the iconic number 7 Jersey as well upon signing, and will be donning the number 7, just like his daddy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was also seen in beautiful pictures with his family. His daddy was not present but his mother and other little siblings were present. Together, they snapped a beautiful picture to mark the day and to mark the beginning of another journey for the young Cristiano.

See photo below:

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs up for

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Man recounts experience after patronizing a breastfeeding ‘Olosho’…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

“Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry” – BB…

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

“Your training school is back, and I miss you, girl” – Actress…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

Singer, Seyi Shay confirms pregnancy rumors as she flaunts baby bump in new…

“How she dey take wear shoe?” – Reactions as Reality star, Sukihana shows off…

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. officially signs for Manchester United youth

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

Gospel singer, Chioma Jesus, celebrates in grand style as she clocks 50…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More