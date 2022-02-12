Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. officially signs for Manchester United youth

Cristiano Jr, the son of Manchester United forward Ronaldo, has officially signed for the English club, joining their youth ranks immediately.

According to Sky Sports News, Ronaldo Jr. who is just 11-years-old has on Friday February 11, signed for the youth side of the club as a new forward, following in his superstar father’s footsteps.

He has also been given the iconic number 7 Jersey as well upon signing, and will be donning the number 7, just like his daddy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was also seen in beautiful pictures with his family. His daddy was not present but his mother and other little siblings were present. Together, they snapped a beautiful picture to mark the day and to mark the beginning of another journey for the young Cristiano.

See photo below: