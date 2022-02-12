Cross dresser, James Brown visits London, Shares adorable photos

Controversial Crossdresser and enterpreneur, James Brown, popularly known as Princess of Africa, is on a visit to London.

James Brown is presently touring the Royal land on vacation and he does not cease show off cute photos of himself at beautiful places.

The Princess of Africa is no doubt enjoying himself in London and he shares photos of his visit on his Instagram page.

According to him, he is giving his fans and followers a foreign vibe. He also described himself as an international princess. He added that he is in a land of royalty.

His words,

“Giving you a foreign vibe, you are now looking at an international princess”.

In another caption he wrote,

“I made it to land of Royalty. I am in London”

See below,