TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

Don Jazzy reportedly donates N1.2 million to a lady for her father’s surgery

Entertainment
By Peter

Music executive, Don Jazzy has touched the hearts of people again, after giving a lady the sum of N1.2 million required for her dad’s surgery.

Don jazzy

The lady identified as @Hillybaby4 took to social media platform in a bid to get financial help from well-meaning Nigerians for her dad’s surgery, which she said would cost N2 million.

READ ALSO

“Don’t date anyone earning less than you, date your equal or…

“Don’t entertain men who are cheap, or ask to split…

@hillbaby4

She shared a photo of her ailing dad’s swollen face and said he needed the surgery urgently.

When nothing was coming in, despite tagging several Nigerian celebrities on the post, the lady revealed that she and her siblings were considering taking out a loan, but didn’t know how they would be able to pay the money back.

@hillbaby4 post

In an updated tweet, @Hillbaby4 revealed that Mavin boss, Don Jazzy has sent her the N1.2 million to complete the money for the surgery while thanking him.

See tweet below:

@hillbaby4 post

Don Jazzy didn’t stop there however; he expressed regret for the money’s late arrival and wished her dad a quick recovery.

In turn, the lady and her family made an appreciation video which she posted on her Twitter page as well to thank Don Jazzy.

See video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals tactics used by…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Man recounts experience after patronizing a breastfeeding ‘Olosho’…

Netizens exposes identity of Bobrisky’s boyfriend, few minutes after he shared a…

“For the first time in my life, I had to say GOOGLE ME” – Comedian Bovi shares…

Angel JB Smith becomes first Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate to be…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

American pastor advises men against having a ‘work-wife’

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

“I once dated a girl who bought me sliced bread on my birthday” – Reactions as…

Don Jazzy reportedly donates N1.2 million to a lady for her father’s surgery

DJ Ecool and siblings surprise mother with new car as Valentine’s gift…

FIFA approves Ademola Lookman’s switch of Nationality to Nigeria

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More