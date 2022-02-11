Don Jazzy reportedly donates N1.2 million to a lady for her father’s surgery

Music executive, Don Jazzy has touched the hearts of people again, after giving a lady the sum of N1.2 million required for her dad’s surgery.

The lady identified as @Hillybaby4 took to social media platform in a bid to get financial help from well-meaning Nigerians for her dad’s surgery, which she said would cost N2 million.

She shared a photo of her ailing dad’s swollen face and said he needed the surgery urgently.

When nothing was coming in, despite tagging several Nigerian celebrities on the post, the lady revealed that she and her siblings were considering taking out a loan, but didn’t know how they would be able to pay the money back.

In an updated tweet, @Hillbaby4 revealed that Mavin boss, Don Jazzy has sent her the N1.2 million to complete the money for the surgery while thanking him.

See tweet below:

Don Jazzy didn’t stop there however; he expressed regret for the money’s late arrival and wished her dad a quick recovery.

In turn, the lady and her family made an appreciation video which she posted on her Twitter page as well to thank Don Jazzy.

See video below: