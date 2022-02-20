“Except you are no longer going back, don’t come online and disgrace your spouse” – Actress Etinosa advises

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has advised those who are fond of disgracing their spouse not to do such except they are no longer going back into the marriage.

Etinosa in a post on her insta story stated that some people are quick to call out their spouse on social media whenever they have issues.

This they do because they are pained and want to disgrace their spouse.

According to her social media strangers will drag the spouse, but the two spouses involved will eventually settle their differences.

This according to her, makes tables turn and social media users will drag the spouse who actually called out the other.

She therefore stated that people should not go online and disgrace their spouse unless they are sure they will never go back to their spouse.

She however gave exceptions to this where it is life threatening and the public can actually save the aggrieved spouse’s life.

Her words in part,

“You brought out the whole gist because you were pained and you wanted to disgrace your husband or your wife. Ok. Social media strangers helped you dragged him or her for a few days. You disgraced him. You showed him pepper. (Or her). All his friends or her friends are laughing at him or her. Ok What next?”.

