“I work for my money” – Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has replied people who link her achievements to men. She stated that if it is easy for men to give women money such people should go and collect money from men.

The talented actress made this known in an interview with Punch. She denied allegations that she is being bankrolled by men.

Her words,

“It is funny because I work for my money and I get good endorsements. If it is easy for men to give one money, then go and collect money from men. I work, make my money, and some people appreciate me”.

“I just got an endorsement deal with a Chinese company. When I achieve something tomorrow, people would say a man gave it to me. Let them keep talking. Even if I don’t achieve anything, it is still the same people that would say after all the films I have been acting, I have not done anything for myself. I don’t want to take it seriously.”