‘I’m a woman that has laughed, cried and toiled’ – BBNaija’s Angel says as she clocks 22

Big Brother Naija star, Angel JB Smith, has recounted how far she has come on her birthday. She stated that she has laughed, cried, and toiled.

While celebrating her 22nd birthday on Sunday, 13th February, 2022, Angel took to her Instagram page and stated that she is God’s perfect masterpiece.

Her words:

“Dear Angel, Happy birthday, 22 years ago; today; Eledumare thought of every image and he created you intricately, soil and soul involved ; and after he finished moulding you, he looked at you smiled and said “she is perfect” it didn’t matter that you had an open bite or legs that curved, you were his masterpiece”.

“Oh to be a baby, that took its first breath in a foreign world, eyes wide open but still so closed, oh to roam about the room with no thoughts except when your mother would get home but you’re a woman, that has indeed lived beyond her years and as well learnt, but you’re a woman that has broken into different intricate pieces and as well rebuilt those pieces, but you’re a woman that has prepared her resting place and laid her head with tears in her eyes while dreaming; but you’re a woman; full of dreams; accomplished and yet to.

You’re a woman; a 22 year old woman, that has laughed and cried and toiled. May the soil Eledumare used to create you never cave Angel. Cheers to another trip around the sun”.

