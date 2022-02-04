“Is God in heaven?”— Singer BenKrezt asks fans and followers

Fastrising Nigerian singer, Benkrezt, have questioned the existence of God in heaven. The singer doubted the existence of God.

Benkrezt in a post on his Instagram page stated that at the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.

He therefore asked his fans where God was staying before he created the heavens and the earth.

His words,

“But wait o!! is God in heaven?? Because in the beginning God created the heavens and the earth (gen1:1) So pls where was God staying before he created the heavens and the earth??. Pls I really want to know 🙏”.

