My generation should step down — Former President, Obasanjo

By Shalom

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has urged his colleagues to step down and give way for the younger generation in the building of a better Nigeria.

The 84-year-old made the appeal at the 2022 annual lecture of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation in Abuja on Monday, February 21, 2022.

According to him,

“We also talk about intergenerational collaboration. Governor Fayemi you talked about being in junior secondary school when Murtala-Obasanjo were in power.

If Murtala-Obasanjo and people of their age still have to compete with you as governor, then something is wrong with the Murtala-Obasanjo group.

They (old politicians) should be setting aside and sharing their knowledge and experience to you and you should be giving it to those coming after you so that we make sure that the experiences we have, we are able to give it to you, and you should be able to start giving it to those coming after you.

That way we can make sure that the experiences we have (accumulated), we are passing it down to those of you coming behind rather than to start competing with you. This is necessary to make sure you have access to what you can use to make Nigeria better than you found it.”

