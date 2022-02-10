Netizens exposes identity of Bobrisky’s boyfriend, few minutes after he shared a cryptic photo of him online

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Netizens have instantly moved to uncover the identity of boyfriend of popular crossdresser, Bobrisky; a few minutes after he shared a cryptic photo of him.

Bobrisky

The self-acclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos’ who had initially taken to his  social media page to openly disclose his boyfriend’s plan for him on Valentine, also decided to pull another stunt of late.

Bobrisky, while taking to his Snapchat handle shared a photo of his lover’s hands and legs alone without including the face of the boyfriend.

The post was captioned, “can your baby ever”

However, it didn’t take long for social media users to roll out photos of the guy suspected to be the hidden boyfriend alongside his Snapchat handle.

See the photos and screenshots below:

Bobrisky post

Bobrisky's suspected boyfriend

