Regina Daniels gifts her younger sister, Destiny, brand new car on her birthday (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has gifted her younger sister Destiny, a brand new car as a birthday gift.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Regina Daniels who is married to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, shared a video that captured the moment where she presented the new car to Destiny Daniels.

According to the beautiful actress, the car gift is what her sister needs the most at the moment, hence the most convenient time for the latest gift.

She captioned the video on her official Instagram page, writing;

“I went to my sister’s set to gift her what she needed the most……. @destiny.daniels01 it’s an adult gift. Watch till the end…she didn’t expect it at all 😂😂”.

Watch video below: