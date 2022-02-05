Singer Blaqbonez reveals why he doesn’t want women in his house

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nigerian singer, Blaqbonez, has revealed why he doesnt want  women in his house. He stated that they like cooking the food he didn’t send them.

Blaqbonez
The singer in a tweet stated that even though he like women being in his house but he would feel she is not there.

According to him he doesn’t like it when women come to his and make use of his kitchen.

He added that the reason he doesn’t like women coming to his house is because they like jumping into the kitchen, and cooking the food he didn’t send them.

In his words,

“I like me a girl that in my house but it’d feel like she’s not there, not all them jumping to the kitchen cooking food I didn’t send u”.

