Singer, Oxlade trends online after leaked sxxtape and nud€s go viral (Video)

By Peter

Singer, Oxlade is currently trending on social media after his alleged sex-tape with a young lady was leaked online.

Oxlade

It isn’t clear if this is a case of blackmail but the reactions on social media have been nothing short of hilarious.

The ‘Ojuju’ crooner is yet to react to the leaked video at the time of filing this report.

The singer has joined the ever-growing list of celebrities who have had their private affair filmed and shared on social media for fans’ amusement.

Oxlade

Watch the viral video below:

Below are some reactions from Twitter users;

I won’t be surprised if that babe wey Oxlade dey knack na LAUTECH student💀

— 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤 ✨ (@MalikGCFR) February 8, 2022

 

“I just hope Oxlade is fine, this is unfair.”

— Tife 🌚🇬🇧 (@Tife_fabunmi) February 8, 2022

“Make i run cook as e dey hot!

So Tiwa’s sextape leaked the other day, Y’all were bashing her

Oxlade’s sextape has leaked now and y’all are propping him ?

It’s the double standards for me.. Nigerian Men need to grow up fr😘😘

— Yom🦟 (@YomYom_) February 8, 2022

