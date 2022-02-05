“You will always be criticized by someone doing less than you” – Regina Daniels

Billionaire wife and actress, Regina Daniels, has reiterated that people can only be criticized by someone doing less than them.

Regina stated that people will never be criticized by someone who is doing better than them.

The mother of one and wife to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

Sharing beautiful photos with her son, Munir, she noted that only those who are doing less than someone, criticize other people.

According to her a person can’t be criticized by someone who is doing better.

Her words,

“You will never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you. You will always be criticized by someone doing less. Remember that ❤️”.

