TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday…

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and…

“You will always be criticized by someone doing less than you” – Regina Daniels

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Billionaire wife and actress, Regina Daniels, has reiterated that people can only be criticized by someone doing less than them.

Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

Regina stated that people will never be criticized by someone who is doing better than them.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react as court announces decision on…

Regina Daniels exposes her chats with Jaruma over kayanmata…

The mother of one and wife to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

Sharing beautiful photos with her son, Munir, she noted that only those who are doing less than someone, criticize other people.

According to her a person can’t be criticized by someone who is doing better.

Her words,

“You will never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you. You will always be criticized by someone doing less. Remember that ❤️”.

See below,

Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday party (Video)

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and claiming their…

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

Man seeks advice after catching brother’s wife in bed with another man

“Pregnancy humbled me” – Lady says as she shares ‘before…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off new look after weeks of…

“God made men’s facial skin tougher so they can take a woman’s slap” – Reno…

Man vows to arrest relationship expert, Blessing Okoro; claims her advice made…

“Men are now looking for rich girls” — Twitter user advises ladies

“I need a wife that would understand me and be my peace” –…

“I’m glad I stayed and forgave my husband after he cheated” – Reality star,…

“You will always be criticized by someone doing less than you”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More