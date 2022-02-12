“Your training school is back, and I miss you, girl” – Actress Joke Silva pens down emotional note for late sister

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has penned down an emotional note for her late sister, Olabisi Silva.

While celebrating her late sister, Silva stated that her training school is back. She added that she achieved in 15 years what others could not achieve in 60 years.

According to Joke Silva, her late sister didn’t allow the fact that she was diagnosed of cancer to affect her, instead she raced against the clock.

In her words:

“Olabisi Obafunke Silva [email protected] is doing well.Many thanks to your industry children …Oyinda @uptown_boho being one of them. She is now the Artistic Director and Executive Director CCA. Was speaking to Bunmi Oyinsan 2nights ago and we were awed by your incredible laser focus. You achieved in 15years what others don’t in 60. Especially after the cancer diagnosis came it was like you were racing against the clock.Asiko your training school is back. Miss you girl. Keep curating with Baba God”.

