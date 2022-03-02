“Marriage is not on my mind now, I left my previous relationship because it didn’t work” – Broda Shaggi reveals

Popular Instagram comedian, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, has revealed that he is not getting married anytime soon. He stated that his previous relationship didn’t work because of lack of understanding.

Broda Shaggi

In an interview with TVC, Shaggi revealed that he is not ready to settle down because he has a lot to achieve.

Speaking about his previous relationship, he stated that he was not served breakfast and neither did he serve his ex breakfast. He added that they parted ways because their relationship didn’t work due to lack of understanding.

His words,

“For me, marriage is not on my mind now because I have so many things to achieve. When I get married, it means I’m ready to settle down.”



Then, I’m ready to take care of my wife and children because it’s only one or two children I feel I want. When marriage happens, it’s going to take my whole time. I need to give my all, so we care for the children together.”



“I’ve never been served breakfast before. I’ve never served anyone breakfast. In my last relationship, we just had to go our separate ways because things were not working the way they should. Understanding matters a lot to me.”