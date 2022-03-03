“My family have permission to beat my wife anytime she does nonsense” – Man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has made a shocking revelation. He revealed that his family has permission to beat his wife anytime she offends them.

The man identified as Comrade on the micro-blogging platform, stated that his brothers, sisters and all his family members have permission to beat his wife.

This he said in response to a tweet where a lady narrated how her in-law requested that she cook for him instead of the chef to cook for him. The lady stated that she refused.

In response to this the Twitter user, stated that her tweet is not funny. He added that his brothers, sisters and all members of his family have permission to beat his wife anytime.

His words,

“Everyone is laughing at this tweet and I don’t find it funny. You’re lucky you’re not my wife. My brothers, sisters and all members of my family have permission to beat my wife anytime she does nonsense. It seems you’re married to a simp. Grow up and do better”.

