“There are hardworking women who won’t demand transport fare before and after date” – Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie has berated men who go out on a date with broke women. He stated that there are hardworking women who won’t demand transport fare before and after a date.

The actor and politician took to his insta story and tackled men who date broke women that demand transport fare, while there are hardworking and comfortable women.

According to him these hardworking and comfortable women will agree to go out on a date with men without demanding transport fare from them.

He added that there are women who don’t need men’s money, as all women are not the same.

“Na una dey date broke women wey dey find transport money. There’re hardworking, comfortable women who will agree to go on a date with you without demanding transport fare before or after. They don’t need your money. Don’t generalise. All women are not the same”.

