“My waist but I still wan knack” – Mr Ibu celebrates after recovering from a deadly illness (video)

After recovering from a dangerous illness, Nollywood actor John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, performed some dance moves for fans in the hospital.

According to a video that has surfaced online, Mr Ibu appears to be fully recovered and will return home soon to rejoin his family.

Fans of the actor were overcome with emotion a few months ago after seeing a video that went viral online showing Mr Ibu laying in a hospital bed.

Mr Ibu’s faithful friends and loved ones prayed for God to cure him, and glory to God, their prayers were fulfilled, as the video shows him dancing and going about his normal life.

Captioning the video, Mr Ibu complained about his waist but he still wants to bang a lady.

Watch the video below: