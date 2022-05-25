Video of lady’s very long nails sparks reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young Nigerian lady with very long nails has aroused several reactions from Nigerians on social media.

In the video that quickly spread all over the internet, the lady was surrounded by people interviewing her about the her set of long nails.

The lady however cared less about getting dragged over the nails as she was spotted in the video showing it off with a smile on her face.

Many Nigerians have reacted to the video. See comments;

@adaora wrote,
“Wetin dey worry this one sef? Mtcheew”.

@amyshine0 said,
“but how is she going to wash down there?😂”.

@_elohor_a said,
“how will you eat sis?😂😂😂”.

@hanty_beth added,
“how does she type?”

@_onefinewine_ commented,
“madness pro max”.

See the video below:

