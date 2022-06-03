Lady disappointed after buying N30k asoebi only to be served garri at wedding (Video)

Nigerian lady laments over the sort of food she was given at a wedding she had attended.

Amid the nation’s economy decline, a couple had decided to throw what seems to be a low budget wedding as they served their guests Garri and shrimp legs at their wedding.

The lady who was disappointed after being served Garri and shrimp legs during reception has taken to social media to lament.

The lady had apparently paid 30,000 naira for her Aso ebi which had made her disappointed over the choice of food served at the reception.

Sharing a video of the plate of food, the lady could be over heard laughing.

Watch the video below:

