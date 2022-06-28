A disabled young man identified as Greg Simon has revealed how his father told him that he won’t waste his money on a physically challenged child.

Sharing his sad ordeal, he revealed that he wasn’t disabled from birth, rather, his disability started when he had a high body temperature as a little kid.

This happened in Zonkwa, Kaduna state.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was given the wrong medicine without proper diagnosis which worsened his situation. He had already become crippled before it was discovered that he had polio.

As a graduate now, he has refused to give up on life even after being rejected by his dad who refused to send him to school.

He said:

“I was given the wrong injection at age five. I had a high body temperature and was taken to the hospital. After an injection was given to me, my legs got paralyzed. After a year I was taken to Dala Hospital for therapy and was diagnosed and confirmed I had Polio.

I attempted suicide three times but God saved me. Then even parents don’t want me to associate with their kids for fear of becoming disabled. Most people told my siblings that I can’t go far in life but grace saved me.

From 8 years to 19 years, I was just living with the hope that I will die without a name coupled with the fact that I lost my mom when I was just 8 years. That’s two years after being confined in the wheelchair.”

When asked how he became educated he revealed that his father laid emphasis on not wanting to spend on a physically challenged child. However, his elder sister took over the responsibility for his early childhood education.

He said:

“Well! My father abandoned me when I got disabled. So our firstborn had to marry in time to be able to take care of us. So my father was just like a dead man alive to me. His words were ‘”he can’t waste money on a child without legs.” Yes after her death my elder sister took over.”

He narrated his higher education journey:

“A beautiful journey with great memories for my future kids and an inspiration to everyone. In 2019 I processed for my admission without a dime. After getting the admission, I posted it on my Facebook. Lots of people donated from 500 to 1k and above.

That was how I raised over 800k for my first year. Same thing second year and final year. Yet I knew it was a private university but because of accessibility, I opted for a private university to ease stress for me.

Yeah from year one to my final year. My feeding, accommodation transportation, and handout are sponsored from friends on social media.”

Having successfully graduated of Performing Arts and Film Studies, he was asked about his plans.

He said:

“I want to produce films that will showcase disability as a blessing, not a curse as mostly portrayed in Nollywood. That’s my dream: To be the worst director sitting on a wheelchair giving roles to people with legs, lols. The only thing I want to say is I want to meet three people in this life. I have goals written, and ideas I want to unleash not just for myself but for millions with disability without a voice. They are actors Williams Uchemba, Don Jazzy, and Obi Cubana. Believe me, if I meet these persons I think I will wheel my wheelchair from Ibadan to Lagos in thanksgiving.”