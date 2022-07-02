TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A South African lady has stirred up so many reactions online after sharing before and after pictures of her weight loss journey.

While sharing the pictures, she stated in a funny manner that her transformation journey made her change from a grand mother to a young lady.

In her words:

“Amazing work of #banting healthy lifestyle. From a granny to a lady.”

Here are some comments

“Greta. Nos The confidence is Shooting off The roof … Looking beautiful and way younger.”

“Great look hot”

“Fine lady ❤️❤️❤️”

“🙆🏼‍♂️🤣🤣you can’t fool us the other 1 is Ur mom”

“The double chin disappeared well done sisi 👏”

“Wow I had such great progress last year fell of the wagon, now I want to do again.”

“Initially, I thought it was you and your mom until I read your caption. Well done I am inspired.”

See the tweet below:

