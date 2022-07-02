A South African lady has stirred up so many reactions online after sharing before and after pictures of her weight loss journey.
While sharing the pictures, she stated in a funny manner that her transformation journey made her change from a grand mother to a young lady.
In her words:
“Amazing work of #banting healthy lifestyle. From a granny to a lady.”
Here are some comments
“Greta. Nos The confidence is Shooting off The roof … Looking beautiful and way younger.”
“Great look hot”
“Fine lady ❤️❤️❤️”
“🙆🏼♂️🤣🤣you can’t fool us the other 1 is Ur mom”
“The double chin disappeared well done sisi 👏”
“Wow I had such great progress last year fell of the wagon, now I want to do again.”
“Initially, I thought it was you and your mom until I read your caption. Well done I am inspired.”
See the tweet below:
From magogo to lady ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ieLHWu7D3Z
— Mia me❤️ (@Pta012gp) June 30, 2022
