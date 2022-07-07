TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian comedian, Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh2Funny has shared a video of himself and his family on Instagram where he was hilariously addressing his baby son who prevented him and his wife from having s*x with his constant cry at night.

In the video, the comedian was seen addressing his son explaining why his son should have understood his actions were wrong because he’s a man like him.

He said:
“Me and your mumcy, we just wan align 1 or 2 based on normal soft oh.. you just dey cry, dey do like say you no know weytin wan sup… meanwhile, you sef you be guy, you suppose look am say this nah guy to guy stuff”

Recall that, the comedian and his wife had welcomed their baby boy earlier this year.

The couple had announced this through their respective social media pages on Tuesday, the 17th of May.

While sharing the good news with his fans and Instagram followers, the excited new dad wrote:

“Now let’s officially welcome the owner of these legs, a new Minister, a King and more, an Optununuan Eden Alfred.”

While the his wife had written:
“Welcome son”.

