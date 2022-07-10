Regina Daniels’ mum, Rita Daniels collects dollars from her as ‘Omugwo’ fee

Regina Daniels, a Nigerian actress married to politician Ned Nwoko, has revealed that her mother, Rita Daniels, collects omugwo payments from her.

The Nollywood actress announced this to her fans on social media, sharing a video of the money she gave her mother.

Regina gave birth to her second child a few weeks ago, and her mother arrived to help around the house as is customary.

Regina was jokingly questioning her mother about charging her for omugwo services rendered to her in the video.

Rita stated that her daughter must pay because of the time and effort she will be putting in around the house.

The young mother of two watched in awe as her mother counted the dollar bills in her presence.

Watch the video below