Regina Daniels reveals what she tells her husband, Ned whenever he complains about her eating habit

Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has revealed what she tells her husband whenever he questions her about her eating habits.

The young mother of two made this known in her Instagram story while stating that her husband often complains over the fact that she eats too much.

In response, the actress acknowledged the fact that she eats a lot but only because she is currently breast feeding.

The actress added that despite her excuse, her husband is still adamant about the fact that she eats a lot.

The movie star who laughed over her husband’s query ended the note by saying that at least she has a valid reason to eat heavily hence she is a nursing mother.

Regina Daniels is a pretty mother of two, who coincidentally gave birth to both on the same day, two years apart.

See the post below: