In a surprising turn of events, 13-year-old Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of Nigerian music sensation Wizkid, has replied to Davido’s fans in a bold and playful manner.

The exchange began after Davido, a fellow Nigerian musician, revealed that Wizkid and his son share the same shoe size (7) amidst an online feud between the two artists.

Following this, fans of Davido, known as the “30BG” crew, targeted Boluwatife’s social media pages, attempting to taunt him.

However, the young teenager was quick to respond, using a clever reference to a leaked video of Davido, saying, “But my dad no beg for kpekus” (a Nigerian slang expression meaning “my dad didn’t beg for s£x).

The exchange between Wizkid ‘s son and Davido’s fans has sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some praising his confidence and wit, while others have expressed concern about the involvement of a minor in an online celebrity feud.

See screenshots below;

ALSO READ: “Thought you wanted to form spiritual husband” Reactions as Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty finally unveils the face of her fiancee (Video)