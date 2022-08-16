I’m grateful my wife is donating her kidney to save me – Rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem

legendary rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has thanked his wife Yetunde for donating her kidney to him so he could undergo a transplant.

The musician’s management had urged fans and well-wishers to pray for him in a statement posted on his Instagram page last month.

Rapper MI Abaga urged people to donate to a crowdfunding effort he had started for Abdulkareem’s medical care.

Eedris said, during a recent colloquium held in his honour, he would have been waiting for an organ donor for years had his spouse hadn’t donated hers to him.

In his words: “The doctor said they don’t encourage kidney h”rvesting, s”lling of kidneys and all that, that the donor has to be a family member, a friend, you know; whether your daughter or your brother or your son, you know.

“So right there, my wife decided to take all the tests, and from all the tests she took, everything came out positive that she was compatible with me. So I’m giving God the glory and thank God that I don’t have to wait for one year or two years because I know it’s not easy.

I want to thank my wife, I want to thank Baba Dede Mabiaku, Sister Mariam for putting the GoFundme together, thank my brother Chidi, thank my brother E-money, thank Chief Allen Onyema, thank everybody who has supported me, Nigerians in Diaspora, Nigerians in Nigeria…”