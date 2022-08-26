TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old…

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for…

I’m tired of saving, I want to squander my money – Young man flaunts bundles of Naira notes (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young man who appeared to be wealthy and claimed to be tired of saving money has set tongues wagging.

He posted a video of bundles of Naira notes and declared his intention to spend every penny. The man questioned whether billionaire Aliko Dangote, who spends his money however he pleases, is not a man like him.

He continued by equating himself to men who act as sugar daddies to attractive Nollywood actresses. He continued by saying that he did not want to live his entire life saving money without ever being able to use it.

READ ALSO

I own you and I can use you 10 times a day – Man tells wife…

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she…

He said:

“I am tired of saving money, I wanna squander. I Dangote not a man like me? Men wey dey carry Destiny Etiko and co no be men like me. I cannot be saving money all my life.”

In the video, he put out stacks of N500 notes along with a laptop on his bed and even displayed his face while holding additional bundles.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I have never tasted any woman in my life – 90 year old man

Reactions as Destiny Etiko pushes daughter away in video

Lady gives birth to quadruplets after 7 years of praying for twins (Video)

Video of church members sleeping with each other in church sparks outrage

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone…

How to avoid getting scammed – Man leaks secret to people who give their…

“Can we just make love?”- Video of Emmanuella dancing with man stirs…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I own you and I can use you 10 times a day – Man tells wife after she refused to…

I’m tired of saving, I want to squander my money – Young man flaunts…

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new mistress (Video)

Man shares chat with lady who made strange demands after he asked for her phone…

Reactions as chat between Don Jazzy and signee, Ayra Starr, surfaces

Nigerian lady reveals how she made bone straight wig with just N1,200 (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More