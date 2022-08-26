I’m tired of saving, I want to squander my money – Young man flaunts bundles of Naira notes (Video)

A young man who appeared to be wealthy and claimed to be tired of saving money has set tongues wagging.

He posted a video of bundles of Naira notes and declared his intention to spend every penny. The man questioned whether billionaire Aliko Dangote, who spends his money however he pleases, is not a man like him.

He continued by equating himself to men who act as sugar daddies to attractive Nollywood actresses. He continued by saying that he did not want to live his entire life saving money without ever being able to use it.

He said:

“I am tired of saving money, I wanna squander. I Dangote not a man like me? Men wey dey carry Destiny Etiko and co no be men like me. I cannot be saving money all my life.”

In the video, he put out stacks of N500 notes along with a laptop on his bed and even displayed his face while holding additional bundles.

Watch the video below;