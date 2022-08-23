Singer, Ayra Starr freaks out after meeting Davido (Photo)

Mavin records queen Arya Starr has taken to her IG story to reveal to fans a rather odd predicament.

She said that she had just met DMW CEO, Davido, but she wasn’t so pleased with her appearance because she had a bonnet on her head.

The singer took a selfie with a sad face and captioned it, “guys, I just met Davido with a bonnet on my head”. She then added a crying and laughing emoji.

She, however, explained that the reason a bonnet was on her head at that very moment was not her fault. She explained that she needed to keep hair fresh all the time. Arya is an ambassador for a hair attachment brand.

The singer uploaded another selfie, but this time with a smiling face.