TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5,…

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Entertainment
By Shalom

Daniella Yul Edochie, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife, May Yul Edochie has stirred reactions online.

In the video making rounds online, the 17-year-old was spotted with a boy whom she tagged her bestie on popular app, TikTok.

READ ALSO

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about…

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new…

A photo of her bestie pecking her was also seen in the video.

She captioned the video:
“POV just you and your bestie”

The video has sparked reactions online as some people compliment the young girl over her beauty while others had something else to say.

Jennifer Abu said:
“You are so pretty Danielle.  Keep glowing and shining.”

Sarah Odumosu stated:
“Bestie hmmmm… I no wan hear anything ooo.”

Peter remarked:
“No be only bestie.”
Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNqHwm8A/?k=1

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Lady celebrates as stepfather who molested her since she was 5, dies

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

Pregnant lady breaks down in tears as one of her twins dies inside her stomach

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

BBNaija: Daniella and Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

Reactions as man finally weds his girlfriend of 11 years (Photos)

ICPC Finds N540 Milion in Account of Primary School Teacher With N76K Salary

Beautiful black lady shows off adorable oyinbo children she takes care of…

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More