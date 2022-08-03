Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Daniella Yul Edochie, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife, May Yul Edochie has stirred reactions online.

In the video making rounds online, the 17-year-old was spotted with a boy whom she tagged her bestie on popular app, TikTok.

A photo of her bestie pecking her was also seen in the video.

She captioned the video:

“POV just you and your bestie”

The video has sparked reactions online as some people compliment the young girl over her beauty while others had something else to say.

Jennifer Abu said:

“You are so pretty Danielle. Keep glowing and shining.”

Sarah Odumosu stated:

“Bestie hmmmm… I no wan hear anything ooo.”

Peter remarked:

“No be only bestie.”

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNqHwm8A/?k=1