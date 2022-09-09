TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” –…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush”…

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A little girl with white frontal hairs and a shiny birthmark has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In a video making rounds online, the pretty girl was spotted lying down while singing a native song.

Her birthmark shone brightly as she stared directly at the camera and netizens gushed over her beauty in the video shared on TikTok.

READ ALSO

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby”…

Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after…

@user3857607215165 said:
“Beautiful nature of God, please don’t try to change it. this kind is a natural blesser anointed by GOD himself. when you start a busines, let her bls.”

@jeremiahujerekre1 wrote:
“The the parents of the child have any idea that they just have birth to an angel in form of a human..Av seen a very similar case..very special human.”

@tonny_fiifi363 noted:
“OMG…. This is a lightning fantasy, I love it soooo much ,,, jeeessssss. Please take good care of this angel. Tell her Tony loves her so much.”

@bornbona1918 added:
“I feel like there is something special about these kind of ppl but since religion brain washed us ,we are new clueless.”

Watch the video below:

@tasharuth00

#uniquebeaty @jasto2030

♬ original sound – Vaileth Mwaisumo

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

“My daddy’s money makes me look chubby” – Video of…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks…

“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears,…

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Little girl with unique shiny birthmark and white frontal hairs goes viral…

Viral video of kind oyinbo man bottle-feeding baby stirs reactions

“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set…

I thought I was a hotcake, but no male housemate rushed me – Diana (Video)

Nigerian student gets married to her coursemate amid ASUU strike

Nigerians celebrate passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Owambe party (Video)

“Queen Elizabeth needs to be immortalized by renaming University of Nigeria to…

Leave a Reply