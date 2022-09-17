TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A TikTok user with the handle @sharoncmons1 recently broke down in tears after seeing her beautiful mother working so hard at the farm.

In the video, she showed off her mother working at the farm and made everyone aware that she was really proud of her mum. 

She went ahead to promise that she will never let her mum down, as she will make her proud. She also knelt down for her mum to pray for her. 

The post was met with so many reactions, some of which read: 

@RISKYPABLO12: “😔🥺she’s proud of her mum despite the background 🥺 I really love girls been real even on social media..May she live long ❤️‍🔥”

@Sweet16🥰: “I love girls who are proud of their parents no matter what🥺…

girl I love you loads..🥰❤️”

@omo_mercy💍🦋♥️: “i pray for that God should be you and help u take good care of her✅🙏” 

See video here: 

@sharoncmons1

For those of u that have been asking me about my mom😊😊🙏🙏#sharoncmons1

♬ original sound – Official_believer

