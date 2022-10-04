TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends…

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s…

Lady throws off her scarf as she bumps into Davido and Chioma in church (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A girl named Tife on TikTok bumped into Singer Davido and his baby mama Chioma at a church service in Lekki.

She was so delighted and star struck to see them. The excited lady made a video and tried so hard to contain her joy while maintaining beauty.

In the process, she took off her hair scarf and netizens found this so funny.

READ ALSO

Lady cries out as lover breaks toilet door after she sneaked…

Lady shares photos and videos from her N7 million wedding

In the video captioned:

“Guess who showed up live at power link chapel lekki”, she was seen sitting in front of the duo and netizens flooded the comments to share their thoughts on the video.

@Ruth Bamidele690: “madam remove hair tie to take pictures ni Sha 😂😂😂.”

@lisalora27: “Why she remove d head tie na 😂😂😂.”

@Anuoluwa Micheal389: “why do you remove your scarf 🤣🤣🤣.”

@davina2218❤️🥴: “Davido is so calm😩if na una fav e for carry body guard enter church una nor go even near am sef😂.”

See video here:

@lil_tifeh

I was soooo happy😫😫see the way i comot my scarf 😂OBO FOR LIFE🙌❤️ #metcelebirty #fyp #viral #davido#chioma #powerlinkchapel

♬ Electricity – Pheelz & Davido

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

First time in church in 3 years – Davido says as he attends Sunday service…

How I caught my husband of 5 months making love to lady he claims to be his…

“She for no just kuku talk” — Mixed reactions trail Amaka’s congratulation to…

#BBNaija 7: Why Phyna does not deserve to win – Daniel Regha

“Her dad abandoned us”- Mother of little girl who joined…

“That tongue can do wonders” – Reactions as Nigerian lady…

“I wanted a showstepping dress” – Lady behind BBNaija winner,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady throws off her scarf as she bumps into Davido and Chioma in church (Video)

“It’s the energy for me” – Reactions as Nigerian woman…

I want to leave my husband of 9 years for my rich baby daddy who initially…

“I owe Khalid an apology” – Daniella admits after getting snubbed by him (Video)

UNIPORT student allegedly sells his k!dney to buy iPhone 14 for his girlfriend

Father almost in tears while babysitting newborn who refuses to sleep at night…

Lady cries out as lover breaks toilet door after she sneaked in with his phone…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More