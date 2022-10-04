Lady throws off her scarf as she bumps into Davido and Chioma in church (Video)

A girl named Tife on TikTok bumped into Singer Davido and his baby mama Chioma at a church service in Lekki.

She was so delighted and star struck to see them. The excited lady made a video and tried so hard to contain her joy while maintaining beauty.

In the process, she took off her hair scarf and netizens found this so funny.

In the video captioned:

“Guess who showed up live at power link chapel lekki”, she was seen sitting in front of the duo and netizens flooded the comments to share their thoughts on the video.

@Ruth Bamidele690: “madam remove hair tie to take pictures ni Sha 😂😂😂.”

@lisalora27: “Why she remove d head tie na 😂😂😂.”

@Anuoluwa Micheal389: “why do you remove your scarf 🤣🤣🤣.”

@davina2218❤️🥴: “Davido is so calm😩if na una fav e for carry body guard enter church una nor go even near am sef😂.”

See video here: