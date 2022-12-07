D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Oladapo Oyebanji, better known as D’banj, a Nigerian singer, has urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough investigation while urging the general public to resist the urge to buy into media sensationalism.

Recall that ICPC on Wednesday arrested and detained  D’Banj, over the investigation of fraud associated with the N-Power Programme.

Reacting to the report, he lamented the media’s reportage of him being detained by the ICPC on allegations of fraud.

D’banj said he has no contractual or incidental relationship whatsoever with any group or persons within or outside the Government.

He stated that it has become critical to issue a statement for clarity and to public records straight.

Part of the statement read: “It is instructive to state foremost that the report concerning the arrest and detention of Mr Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo is misconceived, malicious and prejudicial to the justice system anywhere in the world, and we would advise that the general public be well guided.

“For the record, D’banj has no such contractual or incidental relationship whatsoever with any group or persons within or outside the Government in relation to the disbursement, operations, access or control of the operation of any government fund through an agency or its subsidiaries.

“D’banj has encouraged the Commission to carry out its investigation thoroughly to ensure that characters attempting to bring him into such ridiculous activities must be brought to book.”

