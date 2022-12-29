TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

John Dumelo appeals to sugar daddies to increase side chics’ allowance in 2023

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has made an open appeal to sugar daddies to increase the amount of money they give their side chics next year.

He made the plea on behalf of the young girls, noting that it was because of how expensive perishable and non-perishable goods have become.

Dumelo also advised side chics to remain committed to satisfying the demands of their sponsors so that they can be well taken care of.

READ ALSO

“I’m looking for a God fearing Sugar Daddy who will…

Carolyna Hutchings called out for allegedly dating Toke…

The former legislative aspirant made the call in a post on his Snapchat account and elicited backlash.

He wrote; “Dear sugar daddies and boyfriends, pls increase the money u allocate to your woman/ side chicks In 2023. Things have become extremely expensive.

Dear side chicks, pls be committed to the sugar daddies so they too they can give u more money la.”

Reacting, endee_official said; Another waste of a man 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Grownup man just open mouth waaaaa 😞

db_naturals_; Wetin be this ehn this man 😂😂😂😂😂😂

comfort_gabriella1; Coming from a married man you no get get better advice talk insogbu

donsettlenaija; Okay.. so we wey no too hol no go get girl be that 😢

awoofproperties.ng; The pressure is getting wesser 😢

estleyheysleys; God Bless you John but u self be stingy paaaaaaa

jessicaogoba; Forever sidechics 😂😂😂

its__ishmael; Someone who wants to be president in future 😢hm

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

Man who got infected with HIV after tattooing Bobrisky on his body is reportedly…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

John Dumelo appeals to sugar daddies to increase side chics’ allowance in 2023

Ayra Starr reacts to viral video mimicking her epic fall on stage at Afrochella…

Brazilian legendary footballer Pelé dies at 82

VIDEO: I have six children for different men in different countries, I want a…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

“My babe is almost 100” – Singer Timi Dakolo shows off his maternal…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More