John Dumelo appeals to sugar daddies to increase side chics’ allowance in 2023

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has made an open appeal to sugar daddies to increase the amount of money they give their side chics next year.

He made the plea on behalf of the young girls, noting that it was because of how expensive perishable and non-perishable goods have become.

Dumelo also advised side chics to remain committed to satisfying the demands of their sponsors so that they can be well taken care of.

The former legislative aspirant made the call in a post on his Snapchat account and elicited backlash.

He wrote; “Dear sugar daddies and boyfriends, pls increase the money u allocate to your woman/ side chicks In 2023. Things have become extremely expensive.

Dear side chicks, pls be committed to the sugar daddies so they too they can give u more money la.”

Reacting, endee_official said; Another waste of a man 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Grownup man just open mouth waaaaa 😞

db_naturals_; Wetin be this ehn this man 😂😂😂😂😂😂

comfort_gabriella1; Coming from a married man you no get get better advice talk insogbu

donsettlenaija; Okay.. so we wey no too hol no go get girl be that 😢

awoofproperties.ng; The pressure is getting wesser 😢

estleyheysleys; God Bless you John but u self be stingy paaaaaaa

jessicaogoba; Forever sidechics 😂😂😂

its__ishmael; Someone who wants to be president in future 😢hm