It’s wrong for a wife to do her husband’s laundry with washing machine – South African man

A South African man identified as Shandu Kani, has said it’s not right for a woman to wash her husband’s clothes with machine.

He said that a woman who chooses to do her husband’s laundry with a washing machine is being disrespectful to him.

Though Shandu acknowledged via his Twitter page that times have changed, he insisted that certain family values still need to be maintained.

He said marriage requires hard work, so when a woman fails to use her hands to wash clothes it means she’s not interested in working hard for her hubby.

Shandu, however, said that it is his opinion and does not expect men to force their wives to do such for them.

He tweeted; “I know times have changed, but you can’t wash your husband’s clothes with a machine, it’s pure disrespect to your husband, ask elders they’ll tell you.

Marriage is hard work, and if you’re using a washing machine it means you don’t want to work hard for your husband. It’s my own personal opinion, I am patriarchal and I believe in patriarchal marriages !!!

However, I am not in any way advocating marital abuse, a woman shouldn’t be abused, women are a gift from God, they should be cherished, protected and loved.”

In reaction, @AugustaCookey1 wrote; Problem e no dey finish!! God thank you for the husbands wey we marry sha!

@LahwhalP; I know times have changed, but u can’t withdraw money for ur wife from the machine, it’s pure disrespect to ur wife, ask old pple they’ll tell u.

Marriage is hard work, and if you’re using the machine it means u don’t want to work hard for ur wife. U have 2enter the bank & queue

@Mr_Yomadey; Na slave trade set be this, just leave am

@PeterDe24744433; After she wash the clothes finish make she use hand fan take blow am dry hard working wife🤣🤣 Kee u dier

@Big_drrim; Shey you don even see the wan way go cook first talk less of cloth

@novo_jatiti231; I even prefer washing my clothes myself. Marriage shouldn’t subject anyone to Slave and Master.

@Sir_Nuyon23; Even me i can’t wash my clothes not to talk of giving it to my upcoming wife don’t get me wrong this is not about laziness i just hate washing my clothes that is why we have dry cleaners is that simple Bruh cos i can’t see you’re speaking from the 17th century.