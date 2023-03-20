Ivy Ifeoma denies being engaged to Paul Okoye despite flaunting ring

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Famous singer, Paul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma has debunked rumours being peddled that she and the music star are engaged.

This comes following her social media show off of her engagement ring which gave social media users that impression that the musician has popped the question.

While some fans congratulated her on her engagement, others commented that she and the singer might be rushing their relationship.

The Influencer has finally taken to her Instagram page to clear the air on the engagement rumours.

According to Ivy Ifeoma, the ring wasn’t an engagement ring as many had been led to believe, but was simply a fashion ring.

Taking to her Instagram page, she she wrote: “it’s a fashion ring”

See her post below:

