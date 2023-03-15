ObiDient couple welcome child after eight years of marriage

A Nigerian couple have welcomed their first child to their home after eight years of marriage without a child of their own.
The husband identified as Ugwu Linus, a Peter Obi supporter, took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to share the beautiful news with netizens.
Linus Ugwu gave his thanks to God and praised him for giving him and his spouse a baby after years of unending prayers and trials.
Ugwu shared a picture of the adorable baby and wrote; “Alleluia. Praise the God of Wonders! God has done it for me after waiting for 8 year.”
Netizens took to the comment section to jubilate with the newly made parents.
Alleluia. Praise the God of Wonders!
God has done it for me after waiting for 8 year @AishaYesufu @PeterObi @POSUG_ @VictorIsrael_ @Naija_Activist @ItzRealcollins pic.twitter.com/EhARD4Ltkx
— Ugwu Linus (@UgwuLinus2) March 14, 2023
@Deus_Ugwoke; Congratulations. All glory to the giver(Almighty God) I rejoice with you, I waited for 9 years, so I share your joy.
@Tundezico1; Congratulations my dear brother it a miracle working God
@ChinenyeNwevo; Congratulations, i receive mine in Jesus Christ name amen
@Melody07862960; Congrats baby came at the right time, new Nigeria is possible 🤝🤝🤝
