ObiDient couple welcome child after eight years of marriage

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian couple have welcomed their first child to their home after eight years of marriage without a child of their own.

The husband identified as Ugwu Linus, a Peter Obi supporter, took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to share the beautiful news with netizens.

Linus Ugwu gave his thanks to God and praised him for giving him and his spouse a baby after years of unending prayers and trials.

Ugwu shared a picture of the adorable baby and wrote; “Alleluia. Praise the God of Wonders! God has done it for me after waiting for 8 year.”

Netizens took to the comment section to jubilate with the newly made parents.

@Deus_Ugwoke; Congratulations. All glory to the giver(Almighty God) I rejoice with you, I waited for 9 years, so I share your joy.

@Tundezico1; Congratulations my dear brother it a miracle working God

@ChinenyeNwevo; Congratulations, i receive mine in Jesus Christ name amen

@Melody07862960; Congrats baby came at the right time, new Nigeria is possible 🤝🤝🤝

