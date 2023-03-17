TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him”…

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front of his wife that she’s pregnant (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A woman showed up at a private ceremony and confronted a married man who is supposedly her sugar daddy, causing a serious drama.

His activities were interrupted when the side chic revealed to him in front of his wife that she is expectant for him.

He initially appeared a little perplexed as she ascended the table and began speaking to him in a loud voice while making a commotion.

READ ALSO

Lady humiliates boyfriend, collects phone and belt she…

Nigerian lady vows never to shoot her shot again after being…

After a while, the sugar daddie got up to address the argument, but his wife got up to step in and stop him.

Watch the video below:

itsgabbieof; Finally I dn see Yoruba movie for reality

realmmadiva; Her courage to come and said public is what I don’t understand

idera_mhi; Which kin skit be this 🙄una no even know say data don cost

fancy_tpain; For what this girl just did I hereby disqualified her as a sidechick 😂 very rude somebody

addicted2richies; Everything na scam. I don’t believe anybody

ukwunwanyiowerri; If that’s the wife holding the girl back then God bless her soul

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front of his wife that…

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” –…

Seyi Vibez grieves as he loses mum

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

Young man recounts how his dad’s best friend began dating his mum after…

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“I am in love with my sister’s husband” – 21-year-old lady confesses

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More