During a recent interview, talent manager and producer Soso Soberekon revealed that he wasn’t surprised when his friend, the popular ‘Big Boy’ Hushpuppi, was arrested. Soso Soberekon disclosed that he used to hang out with Hushpuppi whenever he traveled to Dubai.

According to Soso Soberekon, he had warned Hushpuppi about his extravagant spending and flaunting of his wealth online before his arrest. He cautioned Hushpuppi that his activities could lead to his arrest.

Expressing his disappointment, Soso Soberekon mentioned that he gets heartbroken when he sees young people resorting to fraudulent activities, money rituals, or other criminal ways to make quick money.

He emphasized the importance of patience and advised the youth to develop a mindset that focuses on earning money and living a comfortable life through legitimate means.

In the end, Hushpuppi and his colleague Mr. Woodberry pleaded guilty in a United States court and were sentenced to 10 years in prison. They were also required to return $8 million that was stolen during their fraudulent activities.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;